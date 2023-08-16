OXYGENTA PHARMA Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore, down 22.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore in June 2023 down 22.82% from Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2023 down 169.11% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2023 down 246.67% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

OXYGENTA PHARMA shares closed at 37.72 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.09% returns over the last 6 months and 50.88% over the last 12 months.