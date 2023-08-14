English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    OXYGENTA PHARMA Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore, down 22.82% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.86 crore in June 2023 down 22.82% from Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.56 crore in June 2023 down 169.11% from Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2023 down 246.67% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

    OXYGENTA PHARMA shares closed at 39.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.92% returns over the last 6 months and 58.80% over the last 12 months.

    OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.868.198.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.868.198.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.097.357.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.07-0.78-0.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.420.14
    Depreciation0.500.850.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.303.442.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.14-3.10-1.45
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.14-3.10-1.45
    Interest0.290.940.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.43-4.04-1.69
    Exceptional Items-0.13-0.05--
    P/L Before Tax-4.56-4.09-1.69
    Tax--0.20--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.56-4.29-1.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.56-4.29-1.69
    Equity Share Capital33.4814.2014.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.65-3.02-1.19
    Diluted EPS-1.65-3.02-1.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.65-3.02-1.19
    Diluted EPS-1.65-3.02-1.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #OXYGENTA PHARMA #OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!