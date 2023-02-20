 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
OXYGENTA PHARMA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.85 crore, down 50.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.85 crore in December 2022 down 50.71% from Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2022 down 1591.06% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.85 6.06 15.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.85 6.06 15.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.12 5.05 9.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.96 -1.13 2.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.27 0.29 0.07
Depreciation 0.40 0.40 0.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.74 3.35 2.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.73 -1.90 0.44
Other Income 0.02 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.71 -1.90 0.44
Interest 0.20 0.10 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.91 -2.00 0.22
Exceptional Items -0.34 -0.34 --
P/L Before Tax -3.25 -2.34 0.22
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.25 -2.34 0.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.25 -2.34 0.22
Equity Share Capital 14.20 14.20 14.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.29 -1.64 0.15
Diluted EPS -2.29 -1.64 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.29 -1.64 0.15
Diluted EPS -2.29 -1.64 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited