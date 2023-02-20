OXYGENTA PHARMA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.85 crore, down 50.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.85 crore in December 2022 down 50.71% from Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2022 down 1591.06% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.