    OXYGENTA PHARMA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.85 crore, down 50.71% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.85 crore in December 2022 down 50.71% from Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2022 down 1591.06% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

    OXYGENTA PHARMA shares closed at 24.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -4.38% over the last 12 months.

    OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.856.0615.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.856.0615.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.125.059.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.96-1.132.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.290.07
    Depreciation0.400.400.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.743.352.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.73-1.900.44
    Other Income0.02--0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.71-1.900.44
    Interest0.200.100.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.91-2.000.22
    Exceptional Items-0.34-0.34--
    P/L Before Tax-3.25-2.340.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.25-2.340.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.25-2.340.22
    Equity Share Capital14.2014.2014.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.29-1.640.15
    Diluted EPS-2.29-1.640.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.29-1.640.15
    Diluted EPS-2.29-1.640.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #OXYGENTA PHARMA #OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:00 pm