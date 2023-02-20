OXYGENTA PHARMA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.85 crore, down 50.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.85 crore in December 2022 down 50.71% from Rs. 15.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.25 crore in December 2022 down 1591.06% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2022 down 375% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.
OXYGENTA PHARMA shares closed at 24.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.44% returns over the last 6 months and -4.38% over the last 12 months.
|OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.85
|6.06
|15.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.85
|6.06
|15.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.12
|5.05
|9.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.96
|-1.13
|2.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.27
|0.29
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.40
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.74
|3.35
|2.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.73
|-1.90
|0.44
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.71
|-1.90
|0.44
|Interest
|0.20
|0.10
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.91
|-2.00
|0.22
|Exceptional Items
|-0.34
|-0.34
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.25
|-2.34
|0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.25
|-2.34
|0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.25
|-2.34
|0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|14.20
|14.20
|14.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.29
|-1.64
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-2.29
|-1.64
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.29
|-1.64
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-2.29
|-1.64
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited