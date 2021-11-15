Ovobel Foods Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.06 crore in September 2021 up 11.75% from Rs. 26.90 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021 down 193.19% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021 down 126.85% from Rs. 2.57 crore in September 2020.

Ovobel Foods shares closed at 33.50 on November 12, 2021 (BSE)