English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ovobel Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.18 crore, up 60.98% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ovobel Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.18 crore in March 2023 up 60.98% from Rs. 36.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2023 up 188.61% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.59 crore in March 2023 up 280.59% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2022.

    Ovobel Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 15.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.35 in March 2022.

    Ovobel Foods shares closed at 218.40 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.61% returns over the last 6 months and 513.48% over the last 12 months.

    Ovobel Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.1854.6636.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.1854.6636.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.8937.2427.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-3.78-3.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.422.562.72
    Depreciation0.200.200.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.315.685.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.2212.764.56
    Other Income1.171.470.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3914.235.18
    Interest0.370.370.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.0213.865.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.0213.865.08
    Tax5.344.330.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.679.535.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.679.535.08
    Equity Share Capital9.509.5010.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4410.035.35
    Diluted EPS15.4410.035.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4410.035.35
    Diluted EPS15.4410.035.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Ovobel Foods #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am