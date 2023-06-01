Ovobel Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 58.18 crore, up 60.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.18 crore in March 2023 up 60.98% from Rs. 36.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.67 crore in March 2023 up 188.61% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.59 crore in March 2023 up 280.59% from Rs. 5.41 crore in March 2022.

Ovobel Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 15.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.35 in March 2022.

Ovobel Foods shares closed at 218.40 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.61% returns over the last 6 months and 513.48% over the last 12 months.