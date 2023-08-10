Ovobel Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.08 crore, up 0.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.92% from Rs. 48.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.58 crore in June 2023 up 200.07% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.65 crore in June 2023 up 173.32% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022.

Ovobel Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 11.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.71 in June 2022.

Ovobel Foods shares closed at 364.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.53% returns over the last 6 months and 533.59% over the last 12 months.