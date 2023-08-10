English
    Ovobel Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.08 crore, up 0.92% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ovobel Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.92% from Rs. 48.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.58 crore in June 2023 up 200.07% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.65 crore in June 2023 up 173.32% from Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022.

    Ovobel Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 11.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.71 in June 2022.

    Ovobel Foods shares closed at 364.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.53% returns over the last 6 months and 533.59% over the last 12 months.

    Ovobel Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.0858.1848.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.0858.1848.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.5330.8936.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.260.13-0.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.492.422.13
    Depreciation0.190.200.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.865.315.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.2619.225.15
    Other Income1.211.170.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4620.395.18
    Interest0.400.370.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0620.024.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.0620.024.93
    Tax3.485.341.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.5814.673.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.5814.673.53
    Equity Share Capital9.509.509.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1415.443.71
    Diluted EPS11.1415.443.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.1415.443.71
    Diluted EPS11.1415.443.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Ovobel Foods #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

