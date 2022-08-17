Ovobel Foods Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.63 crore, up 94.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.63 crore in June 2022 up 94.54% from Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022 up 198.1% from Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in June 2022 up 246.85% from Rs. 3.65 crore in June 2021.

Ovobel Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in June 2021.

Ovobel Foods shares closed at 65.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 188.77% returns over the last 6 months and 83.36% over the last 12 months.