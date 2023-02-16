Ovobel Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore, up 61.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore in December 2022 up 61.29% from Rs. 33.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2022 up 14647.94% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.43 crore in December 2022 up 2265.57% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.