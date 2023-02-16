 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ovobel Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore, up 61.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ovobel Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore in December 2022 up 61.29% from Rs. 33.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2022 up 14647.94% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.43 crore in December 2022 up 2265.57% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Ovobel Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.66 59.87 33.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.66 59.87 33.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.24 33.95 26.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.78 4.29 0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.56 2.59 1.76
Depreciation 0.20 0.19 0.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.68 5.52 4.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.76 13.33 0.34
Other Income 1.47 0.76 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.23 14.08 0.38
Interest 0.37 0.29 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.86 13.79 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.86 13.79 0.15
Tax 4.33 2.69 0.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.53 11.10 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.53 11.10 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 9.50 9.50 10.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.03 11.68 -0.06
Diluted EPS 10.03 11.68 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.03 11.68 -0.06
Diluted EPS 10.03 11.68 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited