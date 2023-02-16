English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ovobel Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore, up 61.29% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ovobel Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore in December 2022 up 61.29% from Rs. 33.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2022 up 14647.94% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.43 crore in December 2022 up 2265.57% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

    Ovobel Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 10.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

    Ovobel Foods shares closed at 299.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 357.28% returns over the last 6 months and 1,220.48% over the last 12 months.

    Ovobel Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.6659.8733.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.6659.8733.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.2433.9526.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.784.290.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.562.591.76
    Depreciation0.200.190.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.685.524.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7613.330.34
    Other Income1.470.760.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.2314.080.38
    Interest0.370.290.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.8613.790.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.8613.790.15
    Tax4.332.690.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5311.10-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5311.10-0.07
    Equity Share Capital9.509.5010.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0311.68-0.06
    Diluted EPS10.0311.68-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.0311.68-0.06
    Diluted EPS10.0311.68-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Ovobel Foods #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 02:00 pm