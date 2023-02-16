Ovobel Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore, up 61.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore in December 2022 up 61.29% from Rs. 33.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in December 2022 up 14647.94% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.43 crore in December 2022 up 2265.57% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Ovobel Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 10.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Ovobel Foods shares closed at 299.75 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 357.28% returns over the last 6 months and 1,220.48% over the last 12 months.