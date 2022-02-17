Ovobel Foods Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.89 crore, up 23.78% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ovobel Foods are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.89 crore in December 2021 up 23.78% from Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 98.83% from Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 up 108.8% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2020.
Ovobel Foods shares closed at 21.65 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)
|Ovobel Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.89
|30.06
|27.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.89
|30.06
|27.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.55
|25.78
|24.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.80
|-2.26
|2.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.76
|2.05
|3.36
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.23
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.21
|5.94
|5.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|-1.68
|-8.86
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.76
|1.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|-0.92
|-7.14
|Interest
|0.23
|0.12
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|-1.04
|-7.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|-1.04
|-7.33
|Tax
|0.22
|0.37
|-1.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-1.41
|-5.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-1.41
|-5.58
|Equity Share Capital
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-1.34
|-5.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-1.34
|-5.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-1.34
|-5.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-1.34
|-5.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited