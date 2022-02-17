Ovobel Foods Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.89 crore, up 23.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.89 crore in December 2021 up 23.78% from Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 98.83% from Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021 up 108.8% from Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2020.

Ovobel Foods shares closed at 21.65 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)