Overseas Syn Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 up 46.38% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

Overseas Syn EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2018.

Overseas Syn shares closed at 3.72 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)