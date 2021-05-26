Otco Intl Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021 up 92.15% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2021 up 1433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

Otco Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

Otco Intl shares closed at 4.15 on May 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given -61.00% returns over the last 6 months