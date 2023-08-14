Otco Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 504.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 504.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 155.36% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 160% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Otco Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Otco Intl shares closed at 5.29 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.34% returns over the last 6 months and 13.76% over the last 12 months.