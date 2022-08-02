Otco Intl Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 91.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 down 91.52% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 112.84% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Otco Intl shares closed at 5.24 on August 01, 2022 (BSE)