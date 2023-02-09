Otco Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 80.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 80.89% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 21.73% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.