Otco Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 80.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Otco International are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 80.89% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 21.73% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Otco International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.21 0.06 1.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.21 0.06 1.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.18 0.05 0.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.04 -0.04
Other Income 0.08 -- 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 -0.04 0.09
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 -0.04 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.07 -0.04 0.09
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 -0.04 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 -0.04 0.09
Equity Share Capital 2.59 2.59 2.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.03 0.07
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.03 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.05 -0.03 0.07
Diluted EPS 0.05 -0.03 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited