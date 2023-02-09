Otco Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 80.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 80.89% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 21.73% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Otco Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Otco Intl shares closed at 5.89 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.19% returns over the last 6 months and -25.91% over the last 12 months.