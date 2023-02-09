English
    Otco Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, down 80.89% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Otco International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2022 down 80.89% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 21.73% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Otco International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.061.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.061.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.050.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.04-0.04
    Other Income0.08--0.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.040.09
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.07-0.040.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.07-0.040.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.07-0.040.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.07-0.040.09
    Equity Share Capital2.592.592.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.030.07
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.030.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.05-0.030.07
    Diluted EPS0.05-0.030.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
