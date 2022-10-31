Oswal Yarns Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 2.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in September 2022 up 2.08% from Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 139.53% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Oswal Yarns EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2021.

Oswal Yarns shares closed at 7.12 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and 12.84% over the last 12 months.