Oswal Yarns Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, up 172.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in September 2020 up 172.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 484.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.

Oswal Yarns shares closed at 3.39 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -41.25% returns over the last 12 months.