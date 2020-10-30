Oswal Yarns Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, up 172.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Yarns are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in September 2020 up 172.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020 down 484.62% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019.
Oswal Yarns shares closed at 3.39 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -41.25% returns over the last 12 months.
|Oswal Yarns
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.12
|0.56
|0.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.12
|0.56
|0.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.06
|0.01
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.06
|0.56
|0.44
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-0.08
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.02
|0.02
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|4.01
|4.01
|4.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|--
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.02
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|--
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am