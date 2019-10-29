Oswal Yarns Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 25.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2019 up 25.79% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019 up 110.3% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2019 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018.

Oswal Yarns EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2018.

Oswal Yarns shares closed at 6.07 on October 14, 2019 (BSE)