Oswal Yarns Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 87.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 87.11% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 453.72% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 212.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Oswal Yarns shares closed at 6.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)