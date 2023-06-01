English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oswal Yarns Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 87.11% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Yarns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 87.11% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 453.72% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 212.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

    Oswal Yarns shares closed at 6.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE)

    Oswal Yarns
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.300.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.300.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.160.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.110.12-0.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.090.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.110.07
    Other Income--0.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.110.08
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.110.07
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.110.07
    Tax0.000.000.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.110.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.110.03
    Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.270.07
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.270.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.26-0.270.07
    Diluted EPS-0.26-0.270.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oswal Yarns #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am