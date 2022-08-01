Oswal Yarns Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 37.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 37.14% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 8.86% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Oswal Yarns shares closed at 6.18 on July 25, 2022 (BSE)