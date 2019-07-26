Oswal Yarns Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 46.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2019 down 46.58% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 143.35% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Oswal Yarns shares closed at 3.33 on July 24, 2019 (BSE)