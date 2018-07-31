Oswal Yarns standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.46 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.46 1.06 1.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.46 1.06 1.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.01 0.04 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.40 1.26 0.30 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -0.33 1.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.03 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 0.04 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.02 0.08 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.02 0.08 Interest 0.03 0.02 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 -0.01 0.05 Exceptional Items -- -0.07 -- P/L Before Tax -0.02 -0.08 0.05 Tax -- 0.00 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.08 0.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.08 0.05 Equity Share Capital 4.01 4.01 4.01 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.04 -0.20 0.12 Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.20 0.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.04 -0.20 0.12 Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.20 0.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited