Oswal Yarns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 41.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 41.05% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 785.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.