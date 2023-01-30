 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oswal Yarns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 41.05% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Yarns are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 41.05% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 785.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Oswal Yarns
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.30 0.64 0.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.30 0.64 0.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.16 0.39 0.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.12 0.16 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.03 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 0.02 0.02
Other Income 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 0.02 0.02
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 0.02 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 0.02 0.02
Tax 0.00 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.11 0.02 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.11 0.02 0.02
Equity Share Capital 4.01 4.01 4.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 0.04 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.27 0.04 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 0.04 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.27 0.04 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited