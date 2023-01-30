English
    Oswal Yarns Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, down 41.05% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Yarns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 down 41.05% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 785.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Oswal Yarns
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.300.640.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.300.640.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.160.390.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.120.16-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.030.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.020.02
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.020.02
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.110.020.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.110.020.02
    Tax0.000.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.020.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.020.02
    Equity Share Capital4.014.014.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.040.04
    Diluted EPS-0.270.040.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.270.040.04
    Diluted EPS-0.270.040.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited