Oswal Yarns Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, up 16.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2020 up 16.88% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 143.81% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 20% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Oswal Yarns EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Oswal Yarns shares closed at 4.95 on January 28, 2021 (BSE)