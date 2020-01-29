Oswal Yarns Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore, up 216.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.07 crore in December 2019 up 216.48% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019 up 166.94% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018.

Oswal Yarns EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2018.

Oswal Yarns shares closed at 5.63 on January 27, 2020 (BSE)