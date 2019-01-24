Oswal Yarns Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 91.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2018 up 91.72% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 175.61% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Oswal Yarns EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Oswal Yarns shares closed at 6.05 on January 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.57% returns over the last 6 months and -2.42% over the last 12 months.