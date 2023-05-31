Oswal Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.49 crore, up 19.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.49 crore in March 2023 up 19.02% from Rs. 57.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.72 crore in March 2023 up 4.88% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2023 down 1.95% from Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2022.

Oswal Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 7.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2022.

Oswal Overseas shares closed at 4.04 on March 03, 2023 (BSE)