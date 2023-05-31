English
    Oswal Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.49 crore, up 19.02% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 68.49 crore in March 2023 up 19.02% from Rs. 57.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.72 crore in March 2023 up 4.88% from Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2023 down 1.95% from Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2022.

    Oswal Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 7.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.22 in March 2022.

    Oswal Overseas shares closed at 4.04 on March 03, 2023 (BSE)

    Oswal Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations68.4955.4157.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations68.4955.4157.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.1654.1599.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.02-3.74-56.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.841.511.71
    Depreciation0.790.950.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.242.020.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.480.5210.39
    Other Income1.280.210.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.760.7310.84
    Interest1.630.601.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.120.139.62
    Exceptional Items-5.03-0.01-0.02
    P/L Before Tax4.090.139.60
    Tax-5.63--0.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.720.139.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.720.139.27
    Equity Share Capital6.466.466.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.520.117.22
    Diluted EPS7.520.117.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.520.117.22
    Diluted EPS7.520.117.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 03:22 pm