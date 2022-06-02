 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oswal Overseas Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.55 crore, down 1.02% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.55 crore in March 2022 down 1.02% from Rs. 58.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2022 down 18.87% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.78 crore in March 2022 down 11.63% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2021.

Oswal Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.83 in March 2021.

Oswal Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.55 34.02 58.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.55 34.02 58.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 99.68 49.86 89.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -56.08 -16.91 -45.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.71 1.33 1.51
Depreciation 0.94 0.81 0.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.91 1.57 0.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.39 -2.65 11.91
Other Income 0.45 0.69 0.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.84 -1.96 12.48
Interest 1.22 0.93 1.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.62 -2.89 11.36
Exceptional Items -0.02 -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax 9.60 -2.89 11.36
Tax 0.33 -0.01 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.27 -2.88 11.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.27 -2.88 11.42
Equity Share Capital 6.46 6.47 6.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.22 -2.23 8.83
Diluted EPS 7.22 -2.23 8.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.22 -2.23 8.83
Diluted EPS 7.22 -2.23 8.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

