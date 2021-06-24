MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Oswal Overseas Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.14 crore, up 28.82% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.14 crore in March 2021 up 28.82% from Rs. 45.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2021 down 8.74% from Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2021 down 10.48% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2020.

Oswal Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 19.23 in March 2020.

Close

Oswal Overseas shares closed at 3.34 on June 01, 2021 (BSE)

Oswal Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations58.1445.8345.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations58.1445.8345.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials89.2052.9471.37
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.96-10.62-41.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.511.271.45
Depreciation0.850.700.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.622.640.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.91-1.1012.40
Other Income0.560.541.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.48-0.5713.91
Interest1.121.121.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.36-1.6912.52
Exceptional Items0.00--0.03
P/L Before Tax11.36-1.6912.54
Tax-0.070.010.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.42-1.6912.52
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.42-1.6912.52
Equity Share Capital6.466.466.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.83-1.2819.23
Diluted EPS8.83-1.2819.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.83-1.2819.23
Diluted EPS8.83-1.2819.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Oswal Overseas #Results #sugar
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.