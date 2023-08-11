Oswal Overseas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.39 crore, down 36.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.39 crore in June 2023 down 36.19% from Rs. 58.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2023 down 63.48% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2023 down 93.25% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022.

Oswal Overseas shares closed at 4.45 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.25% returns over the last 12 months.