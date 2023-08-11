English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oswal Overseas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.39 crore, down 36.19% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.39 crore in June 2023 down 36.19% from Rs. 58.59 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2023 down 63.48% from Rs. 4.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.01 crore in June 2023 down 93.25% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022.

    Oswal Overseas shares closed at 4.45 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.25% returns over the last 12 months.

    Oswal Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.3968.4958.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.3968.4958.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.3196.1619.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.85-41.0240.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.131.840.92
    Depreciation0.890.790.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.301.241.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.119.48-4.16
    Other Income0.201.280.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.9010.76-3.98
    Interest0.571.630.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.489.12-4.57
    Exceptional Items---5.03-0.01
    P/L Before Tax-7.484.09-4.57
    Tax---5.63--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.489.72-4.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.489.72-4.57
    Equity Share Capital6.466.466.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.787.52-3.54
    Diluted EPS-5.787.52-3.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.787.52-3.54
    Diluted EPS-5.787.52-3.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Oswal Overseas #Results #sugar
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!