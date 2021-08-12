Oswal Overseas Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.19 crore, up 5.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.19 crore in June 2021 up 5.02% from Rs. 41.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2021 up 5.02% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021 up 12.07% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2020.

Oswal Overseas shares closed at 3.50 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)