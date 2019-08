Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.84 crore in June 2019 up 150.31% from Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2019 down 1304.16% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.46 crore in June 2019 down 707.02% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2018.

Oswal Overseas shares closed at 5.88 on September 06, 2018 (BSE)