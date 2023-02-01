 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oswal Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore, up 62.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore in December 2022 up 62.89% from Rs. 34.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 104.37% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 up 246.09% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Oswal Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.41 27.67 34.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.41 27.67 34.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.15 0.07 49.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.74 27.14 -16.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.51 1.25 1.33
Depreciation 0.95 0.91 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.02 2.33 1.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 -4.03 -2.65
Other Income 0.21 0.15 0.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.73 -3.88 -1.96
Interest 0.60 0.64 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.13 -4.52 -2.89
Exceptional Items -0.01 0.00 --
P/L Before Tax 0.13 -4.53 -2.89
Tax -- -- -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.13 -4.53 -2.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.13 -4.53 -2.88
Equity Share Capital 6.46 6.46 6.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 -3.50 -2.23
Diluted EPS 0.11 -3.50 -2.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 -3.50 -2.23
Diluted EPS 0.11 -3.50 -2.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited