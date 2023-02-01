English
    Oswal Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore, up 62.89% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore in December 2022 up 62.89% from Rs. 34.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 104.37% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 up 246.09% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

    Oswal Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.4127.6734.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.4127.6734.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.150.0749.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.7427.14-16.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.511.251.33
    Depreciation0.950.910.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.022.331.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.52-4.03-2.65
    Other Income0.210.150.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.73-3.88-1.96
    Interest0.600.640.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.13-4.52-2.89
    Exceptional Items-0.010.00--
    P/L Before Tax0.13-4.53-2.89
    Tax-----0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.13-4.53-2.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.13-4.53-2.88
    Equity Share Capital6.466.466.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-3.50-2.23
    Diluted EPS0.11-3.50-2.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.11-3.50-2.23
    Diluted EPS0.11-3.50-2.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited