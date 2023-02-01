Oswal Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore, up 62.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.41 crore in December 2022 up 62.89% from Rs. 34.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 up 104.37% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2022 up 246.09% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Oswal Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2021.

Read More