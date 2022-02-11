Oswal Overseas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.02 crore, down 25.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.02 crore in December 2021 down 25.77% from Rs. 45.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2021 down 70.14% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021 down 984.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Oswal Overseas shares closed at 3.50 on July 22, 2021 (BSE)