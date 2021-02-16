Oswal Overseas Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.83 crore, up 27.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.83 crore in December 2020 up 27.46% from Rs. 35.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2020 down 401.44% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 90.51% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2019.

Oswal Overseas shares closed at 3.04 on February 11, 2021 (BSE)