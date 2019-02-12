Oswal Overseas Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.24 crore, down 42.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Overseas are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.24 crore in December 2018 down 42.84% from Rs. 37.15 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2018 up 33.37% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2018 up 43.57% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2017.
Oswal Overseas shares closed at 5.88 on September 06, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Oswal Overseas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.24
|17.43
|37.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.24
|17.43
|37.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.22
|-0.04
|45.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.05
|18.27
|-7.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.96
|0.78
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.59
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.09
|0.70
|3.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.58
|-2.89
|-6.24
|Other Income
|0.60
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.98
|-2.89
|-6.22
|Interest
|0.65
|0.09
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.63
|-2.98
|-6.88
|Exceptional Items
|0.04
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.59
|-2.98
|-6.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.59
|-2.98
|-6.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.59
|-2.98
|-6.88
|Equity Share Capital
|6.46
|6.46
|6.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.10
|-4.58
|-10.65
|Diluted EPS
|-7.10
|-4.58
|-10.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.10
|-4.58
|-10.65
|Diluted EPS
|-7.10
|-4.58
|-10.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited