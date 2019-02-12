Oswal Overseas Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.24 crore, down 42.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.24 crore in December 2018 down 42.84% from Rs. 37.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2018 up 33.37% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2018 up 43.57% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2017.

Oswal Overseas shares closed at 5.88 on September 06, 2018 (BSE)