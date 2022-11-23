Oswal Leasing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 1.72% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 23.68% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Oswal Leasing shares closed at 19.20 on November 21, 2022 (BSE)