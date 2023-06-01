Oswal Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 5.37% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 672.73% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.