Oswal Leasing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 12.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 121.57% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.