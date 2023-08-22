English
    Oswal Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 12.24% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Leasing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 12.24% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 1500% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    Oswal Leasing shares closed at 26.96 on July 31, 2023 (BSE)

    Oswal Leasing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.040.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.040.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.010.00
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.010.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.010.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.010.00
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.010.00
    Equity Share Capital0.500.500.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.170.00
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.17--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.170.00
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.17--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 22, 2023 09:22 am

