Oswal Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 15.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 15.7% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 129.6% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Oswal Leasing shares closed at 12.51 on August 20, 2021 (BSE)