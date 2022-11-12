 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oswal Greentech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Greentech are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in September 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 15.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2021.

Oswal Greentech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

Oswal Greentech shares closed at 26.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 13.48% over the last 12 months.

Oswal Greentech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.34 5.74 4.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.34 5.74 4.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.50 2.41 0.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.30 -0.82 1.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.96 3.12 3.50
Depreciation 1.00 0.99 0.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.12 4.53 1.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.94 -4.50 -3.03
Other Income 21.52 19.98 21.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.58 15.48 18.22
Interest 0.24 0.25 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.34 15.23 18.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.34 15.23 18.02
Tax 4.48 3.94 2.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.86 11.28 15.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.86 11.28 15.52
Equity Share Capital 256.81 256.81 256.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.44 0.60
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.44 0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 0.44 0.60
Diluted EPS 0.50 0.44 0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm
