    Oswal Greentech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, up 18.72% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Greentech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in September 2022 up 18.72% from Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.86 crore in September 2022 down 17.17% from Rs. 15.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.58 crore in September 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2021.

    Oswal Greentech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in September 2021.

    Oswal Greentech shares closed at 26.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.41% returns over the last 6 months and 13.48% over the last 12 months.

    Oswal Greentech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.345.744.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.345.744.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.502.410.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.30-0.821.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.963.123.50
    Depreciation1.000.990.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.124.531.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.94-4.50-3.03
    Other Income21.5219.9821.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5815.4818.22
    Interest0.240.250.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.3415.2318.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.3415.2318.02
    Tax4.483.942.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8611.2815.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8611.2815.52
    Equity Share Capital256.81256.81256.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.440.60
    Diluted EPS0.500.440.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.440.60
    Diluted EPS0.500.440.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

