Oswal Greentech Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore, down 2.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.28 crore in September 2019 down 2.34% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.96 crore in September 2019 up 21.41% from Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.72 crore in September 2019 up 28.8% from Rs. 17.64 crore in September 2018.

Oswal Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2018.

Oswal Greentech shares closed at 9.20 on October 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.29% returns over the last 6 months and -46.20% over the last 12 months.