Oswal Greentech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, down 26.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in March 2020 down 26.42% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.07 crore in March 2020 up 92.61% from Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.01 crore in March 2020 up 208.54% from Rs. 21.07 crore in March 2019.

Oswal Greentech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2019.

Oswal Greentech shares closed at 15.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 67.22% returns over the last 6 months and 15.21% over the last 12 months.