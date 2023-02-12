Oswal Greentech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, down 66.3% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Greentech are:Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in December 2022 down 66.3% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 down 0.38% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2022 down 0.43% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2021.
Oswal Greentech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.
|Oswal Greentech shares closed at 25.80 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.96% returns over the last 6 months and -6.86% over the last 12 months.
|Oswal Greentech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.30
|5.34
|12.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.30
|5.34
|12.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.73
|2.50
|2.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.73
|-1.30
|7.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.83
|3.96
|3.59
|Depreciation
|1.00
|1.00
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.80
|3.12
|5.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.33
|-3.94
|-7.44
|Other Income
|18.09
|21.52
|20.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.75
|17.58
|12.91
|Interest
|0.22
|0.24
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.53
|17.34
|12.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.53
|17.34
|12.73
|Tax
|4.19
|4.48
|4.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.34
|12.86
|8.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.34
|12.86
|8.38
|Equity Share Capital
|256.81
|256.81
|256.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.50
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.32
|0.50
|0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.32
|0.50
|0.33
|Diluted EPS
|0.32
|0.50
|0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited