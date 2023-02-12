English
    Oswal Greentech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore, down 66.3% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oswal Greentech are:Net Sales at Rs 4.30 crore in December 2022 down 66.3% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 down 0.38% from Rs. 8.38 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2022 down 0.43% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2021.
    Oswal Greentech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.Oswal Greentech shares closed at 25.80 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.96% returns over the last 6 months and -6.86% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.305.3412.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.305.3412.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.732.502.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.73-1.307.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.833.963.59
    Depreciation1.001.000.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.803.125.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.33-3.94-7.44
    Other Income18.0921.5220.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7517.5812.91
    Interest0.220.240.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.5317.3412.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.5317.3412.73
    Tax4.194.484.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.3412.868.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.3412.868.38
    Equity Share Capital256.81256.81256.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.500.33
    Diluted EPS0.320.500.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.500.33
    Diluted EPS0.320.500.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited